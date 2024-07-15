Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNRG. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNRG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,207. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

