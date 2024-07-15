GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 961,200 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 631,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,806.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Up 8.5 %

GGNDF stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

