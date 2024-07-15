GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 961,200 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 631,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,806.0 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Up 8.5 %
GGNDF stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $31.25.
About GN Store Nord A/S
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GN Store Nord A/S
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.