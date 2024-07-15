GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), reports.

GoldMining Stock Down 1.8 %

GoldMining stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of GoldMining from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoldMining stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.13% of GoldMining worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

