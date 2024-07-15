Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $732.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $555.76 and a 1-year high of $778.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $727.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.65.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

