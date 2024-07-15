Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Up to $51.14

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.14, but opened at $55.75. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 483,950 shares trading hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

