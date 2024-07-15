GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 14,033 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of StealthGas worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. StealthGas Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

