GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Esquire Financial by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $477,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $429.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $54.80.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.04 million. Research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

