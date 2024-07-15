GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 11,084 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in eGain were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Stock Performance

EGAN stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

About eGain

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 million. eGain had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.