GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 20,513 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 166,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

