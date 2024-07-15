GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 69 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $389.49 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

