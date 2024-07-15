GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,621 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 605,686 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Athira Pharma

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,491.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.90.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

