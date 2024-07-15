GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $56.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

