GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock opened at $145.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

