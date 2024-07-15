GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $855.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $876.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $781.62 and a 200-day moving average of $704.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

