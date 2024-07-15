GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $484,000 Position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Gold Royalty worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Royalty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 525,594 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gold Royalty Trading Down 1.3 %
Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GROY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Gold Royalty Profile
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
