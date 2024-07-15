GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $493,000 Stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marine Products by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Stock Up 1.6 %

MPX opened at $9.78 on Monday. Marine Products Co. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

