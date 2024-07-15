GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

HEPS stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $911.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 2.69. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

