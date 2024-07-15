GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $512,000 in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 223,376 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,907,000 after purchasing an additional 353,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $37.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.20 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDFS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $564,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.