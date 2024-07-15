GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $529,000 in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of McEwen Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $6,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at McEwen Mining

In other news, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $161,103.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $161,103.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at $103,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,901 shares of company stock valued at $413,353 over the last three months. 17.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MUX opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Profile

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

