GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $545,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $6.87 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

