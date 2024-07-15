GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $114.30 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.