GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $514,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $264.21 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

