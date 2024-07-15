GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $4,937,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 811,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $318,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

