GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 773 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 71,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $43,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $221.35 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

