GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $250.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.83.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
