GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 2,330 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,226 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $213.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $214.94.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
