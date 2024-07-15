GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 114,262 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,262 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Traeger were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Traeger by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 304,660 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Traeger by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 805,546 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.33 on Monday. Traeger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $300.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Traeger Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

