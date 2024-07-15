GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 387 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.0 %

WIRE stock opened at $289.84 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $150.51 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.34.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

