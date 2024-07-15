GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,332 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.