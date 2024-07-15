GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 81,252 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,252 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.34% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLMD. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 847,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLMD stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

