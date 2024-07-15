GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $531,000 Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 336,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Rackspace Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 667,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RXT stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

