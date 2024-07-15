GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $535,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Ross Stores by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $151.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

