GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

