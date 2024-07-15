GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 115.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RGA opened at $212.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

