GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $400.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.73 and its 200 day moving average is $387.13. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $402.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

