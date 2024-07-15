GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,632,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,934 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Galera Therapeutics worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

GRTX stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

