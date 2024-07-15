GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,311 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Nerdy worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Nerdy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 174,786 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Nerdy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 822,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 114,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NRDY opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,203,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,203,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. 31.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

