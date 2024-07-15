GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $4,208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $67.12 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $72.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

