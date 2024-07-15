GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Up 19.4%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 19,162,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 13,736,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of £14.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.06.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

