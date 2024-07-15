Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,560,038 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $138.07 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $140.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

