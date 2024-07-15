GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $53.11. 125,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

