Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Halliburton by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 168,703 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,656 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

