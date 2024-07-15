Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,034.60 ($13.25).
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.26) to GBX 1,140 ($14.60) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.19) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.50) to GBX 1,250 ($16.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
