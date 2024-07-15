HC Wainwright Comments on RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of RCI Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.73). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $416.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 373,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 153,561 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine bought 539 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $25,009.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

