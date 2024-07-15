Head to Head Analysis: Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) vs. NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) and Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NN Group and Aisin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NN Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Group N/A N/A N/A Aisin 1.88% 4.20% 2.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NN Group and Aisin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NN Group and Aisin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Group $18.26 billion 0.73 $1.65 billion N/A N/A Aisin $34.01 billion N/A $629.06 million $2.37 13.95

NN Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aisin.

Dividends

NN Group pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Aisin pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Aisin pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

NN Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NN Group beats Aisin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN Group

(Get Free Report)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, bank annuities, consumer savings, and retail savings and investment products; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Corporates customers directly through tied agents, agents/ brokers, platform insurance, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

About Aisin

(Get Free Report)

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.