Head-To-Head Survey: Vivesto (OTCMKTS:OASMY) & Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) and Vivesto (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Vivesto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics $580,000.00 38.48 -$14.29 million ($3.32) -1.24 Vivesto $100,000.00 N/A -$35.35 million N/A N/A

Aprea Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vivesto.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivesto 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aprea Therapeutics and Vivesto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 277.13%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Vivesto.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Vivesto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics -1,317.82% -56.78% -46.12% Vivesto N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivesto has a beta of 22.24, meaning that its stock price is 2,124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aprea Therapeutics beats Vivesto on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing ATRN-1051 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About Vivesto

Vivesto AB develops, produces, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology in Sweden. Its lead product is Apealea (paclitaxel micellar) for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines cytotoxin docetaxel with XR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil to treat ovarian cancer. its animal health product portfolio includes Paccal Vet, a formulation of paclitaxel with its XR-17 encapsulation technology for the treatment of canine mastocytoma; and Doxophos Vet, a patented formulation of doxorubicin to treat lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Vivesto AB in March 2022. Vivesto AB was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

