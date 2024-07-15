Hemington Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $588.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

