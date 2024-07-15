High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at High Income Securities Fund

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $623,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,726.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

