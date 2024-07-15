Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $938.05

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 938.05 ($12.02) and last traded at GBX 933.34 ($11.96), with a volume of 1068533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 929.50 ($11.91).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.78) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.94) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 873.33 ($11.19).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,020.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 897.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 854.66.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.76 ($2,302.75). In other news, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.20) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($33,585.24). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £1,797.76 ($2,302.75). Insiders acquired 3,245 shares of company stock worth $2,831,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

See Also

