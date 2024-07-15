Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.45. Humacyte shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,184,847 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUMA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Recommended Stories

